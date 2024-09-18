Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients and their families in Halifax and Huddersfield are being asked to have their say ahead of potential changes to hospital visiting times

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is working with Healthwatch Kirklees and Calderdale to launch a survey to ask people their views.

The online questionnaire says: “Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is planning to update its visitor policy to better meet the needs of patients and their families.

"The trust is inviting the public to share their opinions on visiting times, what makes visiting difficult and what would improve the experience of visiting hospitals in Huddersfield and Halifax.”

Currently, patients on most adult inpatient wards at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary can have two visitors at any one time between 2pm and 8pm.

On adult inpatient wards, this can include one child under the age of 16 as long as their parent or guardian has consented.

They must be accompanied by an adult and they are counted as part of the two visitors.

On paediatric wards, siblings can be accommodated between the hours of 12pm and 7pm.

Carers are welcome outside of usual visiting times and they have the right to stay throughout the day or night on wards.

The closing date the survey is September 30 and it can be filled in by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHFTvisitorsSM

Information can also be share by contacting Healthwatch Calderdale at [email protected] or on 01422 412141, or Healthwatch Kirklees at [email protected] or on 01924 450379.

