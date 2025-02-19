Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT), and Calderdale Hospital SPC, the partners for Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH) Private Financial Initiative (PFI) have announced that an agreement has been reached between CHFT and the PFI partnership to facilitate a major reconfiguration and development of the CRH site.

The partnership has overseen the construction of CRH, which opened in 2001, and its operational running since that time.

The hospital includes a 24-hour Accident and Emergency Department, maternity services, diagnostics and outpatients and has around 400 beds.

Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax, which is part of the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Over 200,000 patients and their families attend the hospital each year.

As part of the arrangements, the parties have agreed to conclude the PFI partnership in 2031 and will continue to work collaboratively together until that date, with CHFT championing further development, including the construction of a new multi-storey car park due to open in 2026.

It also includes the extension of the main building with additional wards, a new accident and emergency department and a paediatric emergency department as part of the Trust’s ambitious reconfiguration programme which will commence following approval of the Full Business Case by the Department of Health and Social Care and HM Treasury.

This is expected to be in 2025.

Brendan Brown, Chief Executive, on behalf of CHFT said: “This agreement marks the conclusion of a long standing and successful partnership with Calderdale Hospital SPC and partners EQUANS and ISS Healthcare.

"Over the last 26 years we have worked together to develop and maintain a modern hospital which has served the populations of Calderdale and Huddersfield well.

"We will continue to work with partners up to the end of the contract and will ensure a smooth transition of the services they provide into the Trust.”

On behalf of Calderdale Hospital SPC, Leo McKenna, Board Chair said: “We are pleased to have reached agreement with CHFT to facilitate its ambitious reconfiguration plans which we are confident will benefit the people of Calderdale and Huddersfield.

"We look forward to delivering our part in these plans, continuing to deliver our core services in support of the Hospitals’ clinical objectives and facilitating an orderly transfer of services to CHFT in 2031.”