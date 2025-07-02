A “significant number” of A&E parking spaces at Halifax’s hospital will be closed from tonight until Friday.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Calderdale Royal Hospital, says the spaces will be shut while it is moving its mobile CT scanners and bringing in another mobile MRI scanner – which will allow them to see more patients.

"We will need to close a significant number of car parking spaces outside our A&E Department to allow the moves to take place,” it has said.

The spaces will be cordoned off from 10pm today until around 6am on Friday.

Car parking is still available outside the Women's and Children’s Department entrance.

"We will open the spaces as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience,” the trust has said.

Calderdale Royal Hospital’s car park at the front of the hospital near the main entrance is currently shut so that a new 800-space multi-storey car park can be built that will double the number of parking spaces available.

It closed last August and is due to reopen in February 2026.

While the car park is shut, patients and visitors are able to park in other areas around the hospital that were previously allocated for staff parking.