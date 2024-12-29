Brighouse Town Deal: Progress made on £19.1 million Government-funded projects in 2024 including Brighouse Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a busy year in Brighouse which is set to continue into 2025.

Brighouse Town Deal is the £19.1 million Government-funded plan being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.

The projects as part of the deal aim to transform the town centre over the coming years to create an even better Brighouse by delivering:

A more attractive, safer and cleaner town centre so those who shop, visit and enjoy spend longer, spend more and return often

A better, warmer welcome for those arriving in the town by any means, and improved links between the town centre and green spaces to provide access to nature and encourage health and wellbeing improvements by making walking and cycling more attractive.

A place to come together providing a community space at the heart of the town in the historic Thornton Square

A focus on the future with investment in apprenticeships, skills and training building on the town’s manufacturing heritage and work to encourage trade and investment.

Artists’ impressions of the new permanent Brighouse Market.

This year saw the market revitalisation project take a major step forward.

Demolition of the canalside site began back in October with the work expected to take around a year.

The transformed permanent market building will have 21 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

Brighouse market project. Ian Chapman, Tritan Construction Director; David Whitehead and Cllr Howard Blagbrough, Co-Chairs of Brighouse Town Deal Board; Janet Whitlow, Calderdale Council Programme Lead; Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport; Emma Martin, Calderdale Council Project Manager

The market will include 19 additional pop-up stalls, which can be removed to accommodate small events.

Other features will include secure, decorative gates, new cycle parking outside the market, and new entrances and exits to provide better connections to the town.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “As project lead for the transformation of the market in Brighouse, we’re delighted to see work underway on this exciting project. The improvements will transform the building into a modern, new facility, benefitting traders and shoppers, with the potential to allow for increased opening.

“The market project is one part of a package of investment across the town centre which includes new pedestrian areas, resurfacing of roads and footways and new seating and planting.

The launch of the Industry 4.0 Hub, based at The Engineering Centre in Brighouse

“These improvements, being delivered in partnership with the Town Deal Board, will make Brighouse an even better place to visit encouraging more people to spend more time and money in the town.”

Another project that was the first to be delivered this year was Brighouse Industry 4.0 with the opening of the skills hub.

The project has seen £650,000 put into high-tech manufacturing at the heart of the town’s future by creating an Industry 4.0 Hub where small and medium sized businesses can explore how digital technology can improve their productivity and increase innovation.

The Hub, part of the Brighouse Town Deal programme led by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Board and delivered by a partnership between Calderdale College, launched in July.

Brighouse town centre

Three other projects are being planned as part of Brighouse Town Deal:

Brighouse Welcome – £400,000 to develop the public realm on the edge of the town centre and enhance the welcome to everyone.

Canalside and Thornton Square – £6 million to improve outdoor recreation opportunities and the image of Brighouse

Brighouse Retail and Leisure – £9 million to enhance the retail and leisure offer of Brighouse’s town centre by prioritising people, enhancing the streetscape and providing opportunities to sit and meet friends