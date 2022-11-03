News you can trust since 1853
From name changes to demolitions - 18 ways that Halifax has changed since the year 2000
From building demolitions to sporting name changes here are 18 ways Halifax has changed since the year 2000.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

1. Broad Street Plaza

In 2012 Broad Street Plaza came to town bringing a whole host of restaurants, a Premier Inn and cinema. In 2000 a Netto supermarket stood in its place which was knocked down to make way for it.

Photo: HX Courier

2. The Piece Hall

The redevelopment of The Piece Hall is a huge change that has taken place since 2000. The landmark contains a number of popular businesses and has played host to top class musicians at a number of concerts over the past few years.

Photo: HX Courier

3. Beech Hill flats

In 2019 we said goodbye to the tower blocks at Beech Hill. The flats could be spotted for decades at the top of town and had previously featured in the background of many episodes of the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge.

Photo: HX Courier

4. 'Callywood'

Since 2000, Halifax and wider Calderdale has seen its star rise and achieve the name Callywood for its feature and influence in a number of major television shows including Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley, Ackley Bridge and Gentleman Jack.

Photo: HX Courier

HalifaxCalderdale
