Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Mytholmroyd's former railway station building will take place on Saturday, June 1.

A heritage day will take place at the former railway station building on New Road and at the church hall.

The event will start at 9.30am at the church hall and around 10.15am at the railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the church hall there will be an exhibition of photographs and memorabilia, a 10am talk by Noel Coates on the Lancashire - Yorkshire Railway locally and at a 11am short talk by Alan Brook Station on his reminiscences working in the booking office at the station.

Embroiderers with their Oscar and Mark of the Shoulder of Mutton pub, where the group meets.

Between 11.30am and 12.15pm there will be a short walk around the village.

In the afternoon between 2pm and 3pm there will be a talk by Ann Kilby on the History of Thornber's Chicks most being sent via the Railway Booking Office.

The Three Valleys Gospel Choir will sing at the at the Church Hall and the former Railway Station at various times of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mytholmroyd former station building. Picture: Paul Grundy

At the railway station building conducted tours will be available during the morning and afternoon.

The Mytholmroyd Station Partnership is also involved in the event.

Alongside the photo exhibition, a group of embroiderers have created a wall hanging that reflects the ‘Now’ era of Mytholmroyd’s life.

Three paintings have also been donated from David and Kathryne Woodsworth Dale depicting the recent past of the station in Mytholmroyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership has been working since 2007 on plans to redevelop the old station building and reopen it.