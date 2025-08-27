Scarborough Spa Express: Steam train to pass through Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge today

A steam train is set to pass through Calderdale on its way to and from the Yorkshire coast today (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scarborough Spa Express picked up passengers from Lancaster and Preston this morning before travelling to Scarborough.

The train offers passengers to chance to step back in time and enjoy the beautiful scenery of North Yorkshire to the East Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Spa Express. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

The Scarborough Spa Express passed through Calderdale before 10am this morning, picking up passengers on the service at Brighouse.

The return train is expected to visit Calderdale this evening, stopping in Brighouse at around 7.27pm and passing through Elland at 7.34pm, Sowerby Bridge at 7.39pm, Mytholmroyd at 7.43pm and Hebden Bridge at 7.45pm.

In July 1927 the London North Eastern Railway Company inaugurated the 'Scarborough Flier'.

This titled train ran from London King Cross to Scarborough Central and Whitby Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service continued until September 1939 when it was cancelled for the duration of the war.

It was re-introduced in 1950 as a ‘Summer Only’ express and became 'The Scarborough Flyer'.

The train ran for 13 years until it finally ended in September 1963.

In 1981 the first 'Scarborough Spa Express' ran to celebrate the re-opening of the towns famous Spa building.