Take a look around Hipperholme which has a history dating back to the Domesday Book

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Hipperholme.

Referred to in the Domesday Book as Hipperholme and Huperun, the town has a name that comes from the name of willow trees, using the word hipper for osier or that the name is derived from Upper holme or Upper home.

Hipperholme Grammar School was founded in 1661 and is one of the oldest schools in the country.

The village has a rich industrial history, with several mills and quarries operating in the area during the 19th century.

Hipperholme is a thriving village and is home to to many shops and several pubs.

1 . A walk around Hipperholme Christ Church Hipperholme & Lightcliffe Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . A walk around Hipperholme Hop Monkey @ The Whitehall, Hipperholme Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . A walk around Hipperholme Gio's Italian Bar and Kitchen Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales