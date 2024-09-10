Village spotlight: Take a look around the picturesque village of Ripponden

We’re taking a look at some of the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Ripponden.

The village of Ripponden developed where the packhorse routes of Elland and Halifax met and then crossed into Lancashire.

Originally there was a ford over the river, followed later by a timber bridge, a stone bridge (1533) and the present day mid-eighteenth century bridge.

St Bartholomew’s Church is Grade II listed and stands alongside the river Ryburn.

St Bartholomew's Church is Grade II listed and stands alongside the river Ryburn.

The village of Ripponden developed where the packhorse routes of Elland and Halifax met and then crossed into Lancashire.

Originally there was a ford over the river, followed later by a timber bridge, a stone bridge (1533) and the present day mid-eighteenth century bridge.

Originally there was a ford over the river, followed later by a timber bridge, a stone bridge (1533) and the present day mid-eighteenth century bridge.

