Village spotlight: Take a look around the picturesque village of Ripponden

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Ripponden.

The village of Ripponden developed where the packhorse routes of Elland and Halifax met and then crossed into Lancashire.

Originally there was a ford over the river, followed later by a timber bridge, a stone bridge (1533) and the present day mid-eighteenth century bridge.

St Bartholomew’s Church is Grade II listed and stands alongside the river Ryburn.

1 . Ripponden St Bartholomew’s Church is Grade II listed and stands alongside the river Ryburn. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Ripponden The village of Ripponden developed where the packhorse routes of Elland and Halifax met and then crossed into Lancashire. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Ripponden Originally there was a ford over the river, followed later by a timber bridge, a stone bridge (1533) and the present day mid-eighteenth century bridge. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales