Take a look around village of Walsden with its scenic landscape and picturesque spot along the canal

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Walsden.

Walsden is a large village in the civil parish of Todmorden that lies close to the Greater Manchester boundary.

The village is surrounded by the South Pennines and is close to the Pennine Way, a trail that stretches for 268 miles from the Peak District to just inside the Scottish border.

Walsden also sits along the Rochdale Canal offering ample opportunities for walking, cycling, and boating.

The village was once a hub for cotton spinning and weaving during the Industrial Revolution.

Nobel Prize in Physics recipient Sir John Cockcroft was born and brought up in Walsden and there is a blue plaque dedicated to him on Birks Lane.

Walsden - Rochdale Canal, facing towards Littleborough Photo: Jim Fitton