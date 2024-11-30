Village spotlight: Take a look around Copley with its history as a model village

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
We are taking a look at some of the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Copley.

Copley is a 'model village' that was founded by mill-owner and philanthropist Edward Akroyd in the 1840s.

There were originally 112 back-to-back houses and 24 through-houses built later.

St Stephen's Church is set in the wooded hillside and was built in the 1860s for woollen mill workers.

There are two sports clubs, Copley Cricket Club and the Old Rishworthian rugby club.

St Stephen's Church

1. Copley

St Stephen's Church Photo: Jim Fitton

North Dean Woods

2. Copley

North Dean Woods Photo: Jim Fitton

North Dean Woods

3. Copley

North Dean Woods Photo: Jim Fitton

River Calder

4. Copley

River Calder Photo: Jim Fitton

