Village spotlight: Take a look around Copley with its history as a model village

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Copley.

Copley is a 'model village' that was founded by mill-owner and philanthropist Edward Akroyd in the 1840s.

There were originally 112 back-to-back houses and 24 through-houses built later.

St Stephen's Church is set in the wooded hillside and was built in the 1860s for woollen mill workers.

There are two sports clubs, Copley Cricket Club and the Old Rishworthian rugby club.