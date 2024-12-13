Village spotlight: Take a look around Northowram which takes its name from 'north above town'

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Northowram.

The name Northowram, or North-over-ham, is thought to indicate a meaning similar to 'north above town' as 'ham' in Anglo Saxon Old English means town.

The village was historically a township in the ancient parish of Halifax.

By 1866 part of the township was included in the borough boundaries of Halifax and another was included in the local government district of Queensbury.

The village has three churches: St Matthew's Church – which is Grade II listed, Northowram Methodist Church, and Heywood United Reformed Church.

Each year Northowram hosts a scarecrow Festival.

1 . Village Spotlight View from Westercroft Lane Photo: Jim Fitton