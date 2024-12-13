Northowram Community Sports and Activity Clubplaceholder image
Northowram Community Sports and Activity Club

Village spotlight: Take a look around Northowram which takes its name from 'north above town'

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look at some of the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Northowram.

The name Northowram, or North-over-ham, is thought to indicate a meaning similar to 'north above town' as 'ham' in Anglo Saxon Old English means town.

The village was historically a township in the ancient parish of Halifax.

By 1866 part of the township was included in the borough boundaries of Halifax and another was included in the local government district of Queensbury.

The village has three churches: St Matthew's Church – which is Grade II listed, Northowram Methodist Church, and Heywood United Reformed Church.

Each year Northowram hosts a scarecrow Festival.

Take a look around Copley with its history as a model village

Take a look around Warley Town which is home to one of the smallest museums in the UK

View from Westercroft Lane

1. Village Spotlight

View from Westercroft Lane Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
The Hough, Northowram

2. Village Spotlight

The Hough, Northowram Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Shoulder of Mutton

3. Village Spotlight

Shoulder of Mutton Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
The Windmill Tavern

4. Village Spotlight

The Windmill Tavern Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice