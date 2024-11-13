Village spotlight: Take a look around Stainland which takes its name from Old Norse and means 'stoney land'

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Stainland.

The name for Stainland comes from Old Norse and means 'stoney land' and has been known as Stanyland, Steynland, and Stayneland.

The Grade II listed Stainland Cross is carved stone and was relocated across from St Andrew's Church in the twentieth century.

A large, dominating building off Stainland Road is the former Stainland Mechanics' Institute, which was built by the Shaw family in the 19th century.

Stainland is situated between Holywell Green to the east, to which it is conjoined, and Sowood to the south.

