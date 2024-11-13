Village spotlight: Take a look around Stainland which takes its name from Old Norse and means 'stoney land'

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
We are taking a look at some of the wonderful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Stainland.

The name for Stainland comes from Old Norse and means 'stoney land' and has been known as Stanyland, Steynland, and Stayneland.

The Grade II listed Stainland Cross is carved stone and was relocated across from St Andrew's Church in the twentieth century.

A large, dominating building off Stainland Road is the former Stainland Mechanics' Institute, which was built by the Shaw family in the 19th century.

Stainland is situated between Holywell Green to the east, to which it is conjoined, and Sowood to the south.

Take a look around Holywell Green which takes its name from St Helen's Well

Take a look around Hipperholme which has a history dating back to the Domesday Book

The Old Library Stainland

1. Village spotlight

The Old Library Stainland Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Stainland Mechanic's Institute

2. Village spotlight

Stainland Mechanic's Institute Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Stainland

3. Village spotlight

Stainland Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Stainland

4. Village Spotlight

Stainland Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice