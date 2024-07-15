Village spotlight: Take a look around village of Walsden with its scenic landscape and picturesque spot along the canal

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look at some of the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Walsden.

Walsden is a large village in the civil parish of Todmorden that lies close to the Greater Manchester boundary.

The village is surrounded by the South Pennines and is close to the Pennine Way, a trail that stretches for 268 miles from the Peak District to just inside the Scottish border.

Walsden also sits along the Rochdale Canal offering ample opportunities for walking, cycling, and boating.

The village was once a hub for cotton spinning and weaving during the Industrial Revolution.

Nobel Prize in Physics recipient Sir John Cockcroft was born and brought up in Walsden and there is a blue plaque dedicated to him on Birks Lane.

Walsden Post Office, St Peter's Gate / Rochdale Road

1. Walsden

Walsden Post Office, St Peter's Gate / Rochdale Road Photo: Jim Fitton

Border Rose Inn

2. Walsden

Border Rose Inn Photo: Jim Fitton

Gordon Rigg garden centre

3. Walsden

Gordon Rigg garden centre Photo: Jim Fitton

Walsden - Rochdale Canal, facing towards Littleborough

4. Walsden

Walsden - Rochdale Canal, facing towards Littleborough Photo: Jim Fitton

