When will Square Chapel reopen: Hundreds sign petition to save troubled Halifax theatre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
A public meeting has been called by campaigners hoping to reopen a popular Halifax theatre.

The ‘Save Square Chapel for the People’ campaign has also launched a petition which has already attracted more than 200 signatures.

The arts venue closed suddenly in February and all scheduled performances were cancelled.

Prior to its closure, Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.

The Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifaxplaceholder image
The Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

Since Square Chapel CIC’s decision to shut the venue, Calderdale Council has ruled out helping to rescue the theatre financially and Arts Council England has said it has withdrawn its funding.

The theatre had lain empty until this month when, as reported by the Courier, it began being used temporarily by organisers of Live at The Piece Hall 2025 as a green room for their acts.

But when it will reopen as a theatre is so far unknown.

Calderdale TUC is backing a campaign by Equity – the performing arts and entertainment trades union - and TUC Yorkshire and Humber Creative and Leisure Industries Committee, for residents to have a say on the future of Square Chapel.

A public meeting will take place at Calderdale Industrial Museum on Thursday, July 3 at 7pm. Speakers from Arts Council England, Calderdale Council and others have been invited, says Calderdale TUC.

Pete Keal, Equity trade union delegate to Calderdale TUC, said: “Since closing in February, there have been discussions about the future of Square Chapel between Calderdale Council and Arts Council England.

"It is high time the public had a say over the future of Square Chapel. The voices and support of local people are crucial if Halifax's arts centre is to succeed and flourish once again."

Square Chapel went into administration in March 2020 but was taken over by Arts At The Mill CIC later that year and Square Chapel CIC was formed – a non-profit organisation.

Arts At The Mill CIC (also a non-profit organisation) is the umbrella for Wigan organisations The Old Courts, Wigan Pier and The Royal Court Theatre.

To sign the online petition, visit https://www.megaphone.org.uk/petitions/save-square-chapel-for-the-people .

