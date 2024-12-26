Year in pictures: 12 pictures showcasing the top moments in Halifax and Calderdale in 2024

Here’s a look at Calderdale’s 2024 in pictures.
1. The Jetty
Back in January we got a first look at BBC drama The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman. Some of the scenes for the series were filmed in Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Todmorden. (Picture: Firebird Pictures) Photo: Firebird Pictures
2. Events
Tractors and farm vehicles arrived in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax in February. Youngsters also took part in a tractor-themed trail Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. New roundabout
This year phase two of the A629 project saw a lot of progress. Back in March a new roundabout completely changed the road layout on Stainland Road. Photo: Abigail Kellett
4. Celebrity spotting
Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke was spotted at Ricci’s Place Halifax back in April. He was in town for his show at the Victoria Theatre. Photo: Ricci’s Place
