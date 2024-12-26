12 pictures showcasing the top moments in Halifax and Calderdale in 2024. Picture: National World/BBC12 pictures showcasing the top moments in Halifax and Calderdale in 2024. Picture: National World/BBC
Year in pictures: 12 pictures showcasing the top moments in Halifax and Calderdale in 2024

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
From spotting celebrities to some of the fabulous events that took place across the borough, a lot happened in Calderdale this year.

Here’s a look at Calderdale’s 2024 in pictures.

Back in January we got a first look at BBC drama The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman. Some of the scenes for the series were filmed in Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Todmorden. (Picture: Firebird Pictures)

1. The Jetty

Back in January we got a first look at BBC drama The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman. Some of the scenes for the series were filmed in Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Todmorden. (Picture: Firebird Pictures) Photo: Firebird Pictures

Tractors and farm vehicles arrived in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax in February. Youngsters also took part in a tractor-themed trail

2. Events

Tractors and farm vehicles arrived in the courtyard at The Piece Hall, Halifax in February. Youngsters also took part in a tractor-themed trail Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

This year phase two of the A629 project saw a lot of progress. Back in March a new roundabout completely changed the road layout on Stainland Road.

3. New roundabout

This year phase two of the A629 project saw a lot of progress. Back in March a new roundabout completely changed the road layout on Stainland Road. Photo: Abigail Kellett

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke was spotted at Ricci’s Place Halifax back in April. He was in town for his show at the Victoria Theatre.

4. Celebrity spotting

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke was spotted at Ricci’s Place Halifax back in April. He was in town for his show at the Victoria Theatre. Photo: Ricci’s Place

