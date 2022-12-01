News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

27 photos looking back at Christmas nativities in Halifax and Calderdale in the 2000s

Christmas is here and around this time of year schools across Calderdale would be getting ready to put on their annual Christmas shows and nativities.

By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago

We’re taking a look down memory lane at shows in Calderdale in the 2000s. Do you spot anyone you know?

Calderdale new starters: 42 photos from primary schools across Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

Halifax nostalgia: 25 pictures looking right back at big nights out in Halifax in the late 2000s

11 photos of Halifax and Elland pubs that are gone but not forgotten

1. Nativity

Nativity at All Saints Church, Dudwell Lane, Skircoat Green back in 2005

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales

2. Nativity

Nativity play at Heathfield School, Rishworth back in 2004

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales

3. Nativity the Hopeless Camel

Children at Christ Church School, Pellon in their Nativity the Hopeless Camel back in 2004

Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales

4. Nativity

Children at Ferney Lee Junior and Infant School, Todmorden at their Christmas Nativity play back in 2004

Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
CalderdaleHalifaxHebden BridgeBrighouseTodmorden