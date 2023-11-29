Some of Calderdale’s most historic buildings and landmarks are at risk of being lost forever.
Every year Historic England produce a health-check of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
The list includes buildings and monuments that are at risk of falling into disrepair through disuse or inappropriate development.
Here are 13 of Calderdale’s buildings and monuments that are on Historic England’s Heritage At Risk Register 2023.
Some of the pictures are of the general area of the landmark for illustrative purposes.
1. Former lock-up, 121, Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax
Dating to 1823 the lock-up is a small two-storey building with coursed sandstone walls and stone slate roof. The roof covering and drainage is in very poor condition. North Halifax Historic Buildings Preservation Trust hopes to acquire the building by asset transfer from the Local Authority. A condition survey and options appraisal has been completed with grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund and a schedule of repair has been developed with grant from Historic England. A working party, organised by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, has carried out some holding repairs. Photo: Google Street View
2. Old Lane Mill, Old Lane, Rawson's Mill, Old Lane, Halifax
Worsted mill of 1825 to 1828, the oldest and largest surviving example of a multi-storey, steam-powered, iron-framed textile mill in Halifax. Unoccupied and in poor repair. This site has been subject to heritage crime. Planning and Listed building consent have been applied for for conversion of the mill to residential apartments. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Church of St Paul, Queen's Road, King Cross
Large parish church of 1911 to 1912 in the free-Perpendicular style by Sir Charles Nicholson. The church comprises a three-stage west tower; nave with aisles and porches; chancel with chapel, vestries and an organ chamber with a south west bellcote turret. Masonry is in poor condition, particularly to the tower which suffers extensive water ingress. The tower and nave roofs are also defective. A scheme for repair has been approved and fundraising is ongoing. Photo: Google Street View
4. Church of St Peter, Town Gate, Halifax
Church of 1763 to 1766 in the Classical style, based on the design for the Church of the Holy Trinity, Leeds. The building incorporates a nave with massive composite columns and horseshoe gallery, north organ chamber and vestry, apsidal sanctuary and three-stage west tower. The finely decorated interior is particularly noteworthy and includes Royal Arms dated 1766 flanked by four cartouches with coats of arms by Guiseppe Cortese, the Ten Commandments and relief figures of Moses and Jesus. Water ingress is causing damage to the finishes and decorations. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald