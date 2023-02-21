Halifax nostalgia: Looking back at Pancake Day across Calderdale over the years

Today is pancake day!

To mark the annual event we’re taking a look at Shrove Tuesday in Calderdale over the years.

See if you can spot anyone you know.

The tradition of marking the start of Lent through Shrove Tuesday has been documented for centuries.

By the late Middle Ages, the celebration of Shrovetide lasted until the beginning of Lent and it was common in many societies to indulge in pancakes or other foods made up of butter, eggs and fat that people would give up for Lent.

The traditional pancake eating ritual amongst British Christians on Shrove Tuesday dates back to the 16th century.

Pancake Day Pupils at Field Lane Primary School prepare for Pancake Day back in 2009.

The vicar of Halifax, Rev Wendy Wilby, is pictured tossing pancakes at Halifax Parish Church back in 2004.

Elland Private Day Nursery Pancake Making back in 2003.

Preparing pancakes in their new kitchen at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2009.