Halifax retro: Looking back at pictures from Norland Scarecrow Festival over the years

This weekend is the return of the Norland Scarecrow Festival and to celebrate we’re taking a look back at the event in years gone by.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:30 pm

Everything you need to know about this year's Norland Scarecrow Festival - from the theme to parking details

Five of the best: What's on this weekend across Calderdale - including Calderdale Pride and Rushbearing Festival

1. Norland Scarecrow Festival

Thomas the Tank Engine scarecrow back in 2002.

2. Norland Scarecrow Festival

Sarah with Winnie the Pooh and Piglet back in 2003.

3. Norland Scarecrow Festival

Scarecrows back in 2003.

4. Norland Scarecrow Festival

Halifax Blue Sox academy player helps with the Scarecrow Trail at the Moorcock Inn, Norland in 2010

