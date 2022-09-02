Halifax retro: Looking back at pictures from Norland Scarecrow Festival over the years
This weekend is the return of the Norland Scarecrow Festival and to celebrate we’re taking a look back at the event in years gone by.
By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:30 pm
