29 pictures looking back on nights out at Maggie's Halifax

29 pictures looking back on nights out at Maggie's Halifax

Although it may have moved venues over the years, Maggie's in Halifax has been a staple for a night out in the town centre for many.

We're taking a look back at some pictures from nights out back in 2011 and 2012 at the Halifax venue - can you spot anyone you know? To see our other nostalgic picture galleries, click here to see a night out in the early 2000s, here for a 2009 night out and click here to see iconic nightclubs of Halifax through the ages.

Dave and Rick at Maggies back in 2011

1. On the town

Dave and Rick at Maggies back in 2011
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Back in 2011, Olivia, Jade and Sophia enjoyed a night out.

2. On the town

Back in 2011, Olivia, Jade and Sophia enjoyed a night out.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Louise, Victoria and Darren watch England's first game in Euro 2012 v France at Maggie's.

3. On the town

Louise, Victoria and Darren watch England's first game in Euro 2012 v France at Maggie's.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Georgina and Beth on a night out in 2011.

4. On the town

Georgina and Beth on a night out in 2011.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8