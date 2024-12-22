How to recycle your real Christmas tree as Forget Me Not children’s hospice offers service
This year, the charity says, the money raised from their tree collection service will help get them closer to the £1million they need to raise urgently to save vital services.
Georgia Lane, Forget Me Not’s fundraising manager, said: “Right now, we’re in a financial crisis and have never needed your support more. If you have a real Christmas tree then this is a really easy way to help.
"Plus it saves you from having to worry about how you’re going to dispose of your tree once Christmas is over.
“For a minimum donation of just £12, we’ll collect your tree from outside your home between January 6 and 15 2025.
“All you have to do is place your order online and then you can relax, knowing it’s taken care of.”
For more information visit www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/christmas-tree-collections.