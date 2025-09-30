Food hygiene ratings.placeholder image
Food hygiene ratings.

28 Halifax and Sowerby Bridge takeaways and sandwich shops that have been given 5 star food hygiene ratings this year

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
These 28 takeaways across Halifax and Sowerby Bridge have been inspected and rated 5 stars for food hygiene since the start of the year.

A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on September 24, 2025.

The following establishments were inspected between January 1, 2025 and September 24, 2025 in the takeaway/sandwich shop category.

3A Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax. Rated 5 on June 17, 2025.

1. Apollonis Greek Food Gyros

3A Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax. Rated 5 on June 17, 2025. Photo: Google Street View

5 Ovenden Road, Halifax. Rated 5 on February 6, 2025.

2. Bank Top Fisheries

5 Ovenden Road, Halifax. Rated 5 on February 6, 2025. Photo: Charles Round

227 - 227A King Cross Road, Halifax. Rated 5 on January 16, 2025.

3. Bird's Nest Chinese Takeaway

227 - 227A King Cross Road, Halifax. Rated 5 on January 16, 2025. Photo: Google Street View

36 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge. Rated 5 on July 21, 2025.

4. Bobby's Burgers

36 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge. Rated 5 on July 21, 2025. Photo: Google Street View

