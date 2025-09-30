28 Halifax and Sowerby Bridge takeaways and sandwich shops that have been given 5 star food hygiene ratings this year

A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".
The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on September 24, 2025.
The following establishments were inspected between January 1, 2025 and September 24, 2025 in the takeaway/sandwich shop category.
1. Apollonis Greek Food Gyros
3A Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax. Rated 5 on June 17, 2025. Photo: Google Street View
2. Bank Top Fisheries
5 Ovenden Road, Halifax. Rated 5 on February 6, 2025. Photo: Charles Round
3. Bird's Nest Chinese Takeaway
227 - 227A King Cross Road, Halifax. Rated 5 on January 16, 2025. Photo: Google Street View
4. Bobby's Burgers
36 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge. Rated 5 on July 21, 2025. Photo: Google Street View