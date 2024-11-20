Brighouse venue named as one of Top 50 Best Sunday Roasts in the UK by The Good Food Guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Brighouse venue has been named as one of the Top 50 Best Sunday Roasts in the UK by The Good Food Guide.

The Brick Yard, located off Bradford Road, is an events space that operates as a restaurant Thursday to Sunday and host a series of different menus and pop up nights each month.

The Guide’s search for the Best Sunday Roast, supported by Koffmann’s Potatoes and Tracklements, aims to underline the importance of championing those restaurants, pubs and cafes that are the backbone of the British dining scene.

The Good Food Guide pointed to “the trimmings, the portions, the meat, the flavours” when describing why The Brick Yard made it onto the list.

The entry reads: “Readers love everything about the family-style feast (aka the ‘Sunday lunch club’) served at this welcoming gem of a place off Brighouse’s main drag. Roll up for top-quality seasonal food and plenty of it, including two roasts (striploin of Hereford beef and outdoor-reared pork belly) plus a veggie/vegan option and an array of ‘posh sides’. If you have room, the set deal also includes a dessert: steamed treacle sponge pud, anyone?”

The Brick Yard shared: “Safe to say we’re absolutely chuffed to be now be featured in The Good Food Guide! Not only that we’ve also been listed as one of the Top 50 Best Sunday Roasts in the UK!

“This is an amazing achievement and we could not be prouder! Hats off to our incredible team and amazing customers for helping us get here! Thank you for all your Sunday Roast votes!”