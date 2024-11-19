Halifax road set to close for Yorkshire Water to carry out sewer repairs
Due to the complex nature of the work, a section of Ploughcroft Lane next to the junction with Boothtown Road will be closed from the morning of Wednesday, November 20 to the end of the day on Friday, November 22.
On Wednesday evening, there will be an additional overnight closure (between 9pm and 7am) on Boothtown Road, at the junction with Ploughcroft Lane. During this time, there will be a signed diversion route in place, and tankers will be driving through the village.
Last month Yorkshire Water apologised to residents after the broken sewer caused complaints of foul smells and sewage running down the street.
Yorkshire Water and its service partners, Ward and Burke, will be working hard to repair the damaged sewer and reinstate the footpath and road by the end of the day on Friday.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience the closure of a section of Ploughcroft Lane will cause, and for the additional disruption on Wednesday evening.
"We will be working as quickly as possible to complete the repairs and will do everything we can to minimise impact on residents and businesses in the area.”
