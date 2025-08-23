Complaints made about vegan-only menus at Calderdale Council's official events

Complaints have been made about the vegan-only menus at a council’s official events with a senior councillor reporting a lot of food is going to waste.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid some controversy, Calderdale Council agreed two years ago to introduce the no meat or dairy, plant-based only diet at its official events.

In the process, the council’s Deputy Leader, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said although the council did not provide catering for events and meetings very often it should lead by example and encourage other organisations to use locally sourced fruit and veg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Geraldine Carter

He urged people to “try it, you might like it” but according to comments at the council’s Civic Advisory Panel it is not suiting enough palates and a lot is going to waste.

Chairing the meeting, Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Brighouse), who is this year’s Deputy Mayor of Calderdale, told members she had received complaints about the plant-based menus at council catered events.

According to minutes from the meeting, which are sent on to the council’s Governance and Business Committee, which meets next Tuesday (August 26), she said it was logistically a problem for the Mayor – Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) – to host visitors on purely plant-based food, and that it had been noted that there was a large amount of food waste following plant-based catered events.

She further commented that did not align with council values of inclusivity as a very small percentage of the national population chose a plant-based diet, according to the minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Steven Leigh and Coun Geraldine Carter.

Coun Carter suggested that the Mayor be permitted to serve non-plant-based food when providing this out of the Mayoral budget.

Panel members commented that the policy was approved by a majority vote in the council chamber, and it was not within the remit of the Civic Advisory Group to amend it, but it could recommend that adjustments be made to the catering with a view to reducing waste.

The panel members agreed the council’s civic and member support manager be requested to organise scrutiny of the food waste from Annual Council in May 2026 and bring details to the Civic Advisory Group.