Food at Calderdale Council events could be ‘100 per cent plant based’ in new proposal

Goodbye pork pie, hello salad bar… a council is proposing to require catering for events it is paying for to be 100 per cent plant based.

Senior councillors are asked to recommend to the full council that members ditch flesh and approve a “plant-based catering policy”.

If ultimately approved this would be a requirement for catering provided at council-hosted meetings and events on council premises, and specifically for catering which is paid for out of council funds.

The proposed policy would apply at Mayor-making and any other events the Mayor holds, and for Chief Officer recruitment panels where catering is provided.

Food provided at these occasions would be 100 per cent plant based, with a preference for seasonal and whole, non-processed foods, the briefing paper for Calderdale Council Cabinet members says.

The paper argues that the food system is responsible for a third of all greenhouse gases globally, according to the National Food Strategy 2021, and further argues that in the UK 20 per cent of greenhouse gases are from the domestic food system alone.

The biggest impact of emissions from food is from agriculture, says the paper, and as such the issue needs to be considered in light of the council’s climate change policies.

The council is committed to achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions as a local authority and a borough by 2038, with significant progress by 2030.

Calderdale Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and adopted the “Becoming a Climate Change Emergency Employer” policy in March 2020.

Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing said the council also wanted to encourage catering partners to do the same.

“Although the council doesn’t provide catering for events and meetings very often, we do think it’s important to lead by example, and we want to encourage other partners and businesses to consider using locally sourced, seasonal fruit and vegetables to lower their own carbon impact,” he said.