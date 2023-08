Food hygiene ratings: 20 Calderdale restaurants, bars and takeaways recently given 5 rating

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Elland Fish & Chips at 116 Elland Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 26

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Calderdale establishments

• Rated 5: Barbary's at 15 - 17 Bridge End, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Craggies at Unit 4a, Craggs Country Business Park, New Road, Cragg Vale; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Cardamon at 11 Albert Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Little H Cafe Bar at 17 St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: The Wavy Steps Bar And KItchen at 13 - 15 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Site Pizzeria at Flat 1, 43 Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Crave Cafe And Tearooms at The Shears Inn, 1 Paris Gates, Boys Lane, Halifax; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Reilly's Cafe at 22 - 24 Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Artemis Bar & Kitchen at Wharf House, The Moorings, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: The Archway Project at Arden Road Social Club, Arden Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Playtopia at Units 17d And 17e, Moderna Business Park, Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: JFOOD at Stainleigh, 24 Francis Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The Presbytery Good Shepherd at Good Shepherd Presbytery, New Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Grasso at Bramsche Bar, 31 Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Nelsons Wine Bar at Basement, Carlton Chambers, Crown Street, Hebden Bridge; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: The Vaults at Bank Chambers, 2 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 15

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Ali Baba at 33 Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Sowerby Delight at 23 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 12