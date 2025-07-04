Karen Wright raising cocktail glass to summer

​​Last week I was on my travels once again, not far afield this time though as I went to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire.

It was a superb hotel break, but we did stay during the heatwave, and it was too hot to spend a great deal of time in the beautiful grounds. I didn't mind that though as the old manor house was so exquisite, very cool in the grand rooms and perfect for relaxing and enjoying the luxurious surroundings.

We quickly found a routine to our days albeit a relaxed and gentle one. I started most days with a swim at seven in the morning followed by a full English breakfast in the Blue Room. The mornings and afternoons were mostly spent enjoying the activities available to join in, quizzes, dance classes and things like that. After a short siesta and a shower, we made our way each evening to the Great Hall where we loved the pre-dinner cabaret. I enjoyed a cocktail each evening whilst listening to the music and I tried a different one each evening. I had an Aperol spritz the first evening and then a Negroni, a cosmopolitan, a black Russian and a Mojito on the subsequent nights.

I first became acquainted with cocktails in 1981 when I was living in Greece. The choices back then were quite different to the popular ones now, we had a Brandy Alexander, a Pina Colada and a Tequila Sunrise to choose from. I remember not liking the first two very much as they were very sweet and creamy, but the Tequila Sunrise hit the spot, and it was such a glorious colour, plus the song Another Tequila Sunrise was a hit then, so it was a very hip thing to drink.

With Wimbledon looming, it might be fun to make a quintessentially English cocktail to enjoy, a Pimm's! Buying a bottle of Pimm's is required plus good lemonade or ginger beer, squeeze of lemon and fruit and veg! Fill glass with ice and pour over Pimm's, add sliced cucumber, strawberry, lemon juice and top up with lemonade or ginger beer and top with fresh mint. Of course, if you have friends around you can make a massive jugful to sit out and enjoy with some summery treats, strawberries and cream anyone?