Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these these eateries in Halifax, Todmorden and Elland

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Hardie's at 54 Patmos, Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Cafe Thai Restaurant & Tapas at 35 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 13

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 5: Bertie's Events Ltd at Berties Catering Co Limited, 1 Brook Street, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: The Kings Coffee House at The Kings Centre, Park Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: The Next Step Trust at 19 West Parade, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Age UK Calderdale Kirklees Day Centre at Rimani House, 14 - 16 Hall Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 24

• Rated 0: Mel And Katies Kabin at Mel And Katies Cabin, Moderna Business Park, Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd; rated on May 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Hove Edge Bowling & WM Club at Hove Edge Bowling Club, Halifax Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: Bow Legged With Brass at 21 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Craft at 78 - 80 Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: The White Hart at White Hart Hotel, White Hart Fold, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Mytholmroyd W M Club at Mytholmroyd Working Mens Club, Stocks Avenue, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: The Alehouse at 52 Patmos, Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: The Running Man at 84 Pellon Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 24

• Rated 4: Bridge End WMC at 210 - 216 Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 31

• Rated 4: Castle Hill Social Club at Todmorden Castle Hill Social Club, Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 31

• Rated 4: Todmorden Cricket Club - Clubhouse at Todmorden Cricket Club, Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 31