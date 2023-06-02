News you can trust since 1853
Fish and Chips in CalderdaleFish and Chips in Calderdale
Fish and Chips in Calderdale

National Fish & Chip Day 2023: 20 of the best chip shops in Halifax and Calderdale according to readers

Today (June 2) marks National Fish & Chip Day 2023.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

To celebrate we asked Halifax Courier readers what their favourite place to get fish and chips is in Calderdale.

Here are a few of the fantastic fisheries we have in our borough, according to readers.

West Vale Fisheries, Stainland Road, West Vale.

1. West Vale Fisheries

West Vale Fisheries, Stainland Road, West Vale. Photo: Jim Fitton

Brackenbed Fisheries, Spring Hall Lane, Halifax.

2. Brackenbed Fisheries

Brackenbed Fisheries, Spring Hall Lane, Halifax. Photo: submitted

New Lodge Fisheries, Savile Park Road, Halifax.

3. New Lodge Fisheries

New Lodge Fisheries, Savile Park Road, Halifax. Photo: Charles Round

Holmfield Fisheries, Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax.

4. Holmfield Fisheries

Holmfield Fisheries, Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax. Photo: Google Street View

Related topics:Halifax