National Fish & Chip Day 2023: 20 of the best chip shops in Halifax and Calderdale according to readers
Today (June 2) marks National Fish & Chip Day 2023.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
To celebrate we asked Halifax Courier readers what their favourite place to get fish and chips is in Calderdale.
Here are a few of the fantastic fisheries we have in our borough, according to readers.
17 cinemas and theatres in Halifax and Calderdale over the years - lost locations and iconic landmarks
Page 1 of 5