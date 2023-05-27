News you can trust since 1853
Here are where Courier readers suggestedHere are where Courier readers suggested
Here are where Courier readers suggested

Halifax restaurants: Here are 15 of the best places to get breakfast in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Whether it’s eggs benedict or a full English, nothing beats a good breakfast.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th May 2023, 06:00 BST

We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for where is best to get one in Calderdale.

More than 200 people responded and there were plenty of suggestions for places all over the borough.

Here are 15 of the most mentioned places, as recommended by Courier readers.

Jamie's Place is on Rochdale Road in Greetland

1. Halifax restaurants: Here are 15 of the best places to get breakfast in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Jamie's Place is on Rochdale Road in Greetland Photo: subm

Calder Cafe is on Gibbet Street in Halifax

2. Halifax restaurants: Here are 15 of the best places to get breakfast in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Calder Cafe is on Gibbet Street in Halifax Photo: subm

Shay Cafe is on Hunger Hill in Halifax

3. Halifax restaurants: Here are 15 of the best places to get breakfast in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Shay Cafe is on Hunger Hill in Halifax Photo: subm

Roast and Toast is at Wharf House in Sowerby Bridge

4. Halifax restaurants: Here are 15 of the best places to get breakfast in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Roast and Toast is at Wharf House in Sowerby Bridge Photo: subm

