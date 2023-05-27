Whether it’s eggs benedict or a full English, nothing beats a good breakfast.

We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for where is best to get one in Calderdale.

More than 200 people responded and there were plenty of suggestions for places all over the borough.

Here are 15 of the most mentioned places, as recommended by Courier readers.

Jamie's Place is on Rochdale Road in Greetland

Calder Cafe is on Gibbet Street in Halifax

Shay Cafe is on Hunger Hill in Halifax

Roast and Toast is at Wharf House in Sowerby Bridge

