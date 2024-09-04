New food hygiene ratings given to these 11 eateries in Halifax, Elland and Sowerby Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Social By Distinct Coffee at 371 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: 1885 The Venue (Pub + Restaurant) at 1885 The Pub, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 27

Food hygiene ratings in CalderdaleFood hygiene ratings in Calderdale
• Rated 5: Loafers Vinyl & Coffee at Ae3 Arcade, The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Crumb And Get It at Unit 1, Hope Mill, Crescent Street, Todmorden; rated on August 19

• Rated 5: The Supper Club at 19 Higher Brockwell, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 19

• Rated 4: The Good Breakfast And Chopstix at Welcome Break Eastbound, Hartshead Moor M62 Service Areas, Highmoor Lane, Clifton; rated on August 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Cock 'O' The North at Halifax Steam Brewing Co, Southedge Works, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme; rated on August 21

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Panku & Kulaba at Asda, Hanson Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 28

• Rated 5: La Jawaab at 114 - 116 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Dixons Milk Ices at 242 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Stateside Kitchen at 2 St James Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 21

