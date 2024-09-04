New food hygiene ratings given to these 11 eateries in Halifax, Elland and Sowerby Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Social By Distinct Coffee at 371 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: 1885 The Venue (Pub + Restaurant) at 1885 The Pub, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 27

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 5: Loafers Vinyl & Coffee at Ae3 Arcade, The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Crumb And Get It at Unit 1, Hope Mill, Crescent Street, Todmorden; rated on August 19

• Rated 5: The Supper Club at 19 Higher Brockwell, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 19

• Rated 4: The Good Breakfast And Chopstix at Welcome Break Eastbound, Hartshead Moor M62 Service Areas, Highmoor Lane, Clifton; rated on August 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Cock 'O' The North at Halifax Steam Brewing Co, Southedge Works, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme; rated on August 21

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Panku & Kulaba at Asda, Hanson Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 28

• Rated 5: La Jawaab at 114 - 116 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Dixons Milk Ices at 242 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Stateside Kitchen at 2 St James Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 21