New food hygiene ratings given to these 11 eateries in Halifax, Elland and Sowerby Bridge
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Social By Distinct Coffee at 371 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: 1885 The Venue (Pub + Restaurant) at 1885 The Pub, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 27
• Rated 5: Loafers Vinyl & Coffee at Ae3 Arcade, The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: Crumb And Get It at Unit 1, Hope Mill, Crescent Street, Todmorden; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: The Supper Club at 19 Higher Brockwell, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 19
• Rated 4: The Good Breakfast And Chopstix at Welcome Break Eastbound, Hartshead Moor M62 Service Areas, Highmoor Lane, Clifton; rated on August 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Cock 'O' The North at Halifax Steam Brewing Co, Southedge Works, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme; rated on August 21
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Panku & Kulaba at Asda, Hanson Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: La Jawaab at 114 - 116 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Dixons Milk Ices at 242 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: Stateside Kitchen at 2 St James Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 21
