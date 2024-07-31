Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Calderdale restaurants have been named in the list of Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants by the Good Food Guide for the second year running.

Brook’s in Brighouse and Coin in Hebden Bridge have been named on the list of 100 eateries, beating out more than 60,000 public nominations.

All of the restaurants in the list have been inspected by Good Food Guide inspectors.

Coin Hebden Bridge (Picture: Google Street View) and Brook's Brighouse (Picture: National World)

Located on Bradford Road in Brighouse, Brook’s features a menu that is “modern, seasonal and designed to share”.

A spokesperson for the restaurant shared: "We are absolutely over the moon to be included in The Good Food Guide 100 Best Local Restaurants a second year running, what an honour!

“We are unbelievably proud of our fabulous team and so thankful to our amazing customers who voted for us.

"We are incredibly grateful for your continued support over the last five years.

“A big congratulations to all the other restaurants who made it on the list!”

Coin is located in the former Lloyds Bank in the centre of Hebden Bridge and is all about modern dining with “big drinks and small plates”.

Sharing on Instagram the restaurant said: "So proud to have been featured in the @goodfoodguideuk 2024.

"We turn three this year and still relish in bringing you great products, service and a great space to see your pals.”

Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants aims to highlight the parts of the hospitality industry who often miss the spotlight whilst providing an excellent and vital service to their community.