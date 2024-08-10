Councillors to lobby new Government to start providing solutions to the housing crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Government will be lobbied by councillors to start providing solutions to the housing crisis.

Calderdale Council Cabinet members said they would take heed of recommendations over housing made by a cross-party group of councillors covering a range of housing issues.

Presenting the Place Scrutiny Board housing working group’s findings, Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden) said the issues were taken together because they are all intertwined.

A crisis nationally was reflected locally and some good work was being done in the face of challenges including national policy changes, budget issues and the difficult emotive situations housing partners encounter.

Some issues, for example homelessness, were complex, Cabinet members heard.

The recommendations identified issues including a need for affordable housing, requirements to meet homelessness, temporary accommodation and rough sleeping, numbers of empty homes, designing and building homes to meet needs, retrofitting older homes and addressing concerns over affordable warmth, a need for low and zero carbon homes and improving housing conditions.

They also include pressing banks to take rent payments into account when people are seeking a mortgage and close monitoring of homelessness trends.

An emphasis on climate considerations and energy efficiency in new homes, a continued support of retrofitting older ones, building relationships with developers to provide the types of homes needed and improving existing stock are important, are also included.

The council’s Deputy Leader, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the report showed work was not being done in isolation.

Housing was a challenging market and unless anyone was in the greatest of need it was a struggle and councillors knew from constituents about the challenges people on social housing waiting lists faced.

From the council’s point of view continuing to develop a robust homes plan was important.

“Sadly, its not in our gift to fix everything locally.

“There is a lag – even if we get building now, there is an 18 month to two year space before we start seeing the extra capacity.

“We will be applying pressure on the new Government to have some of the solutions that we need,” he went on to say.