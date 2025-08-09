Delivering new homes is finally getting into gear in Calderdale, say senior councillors

Delivering new homes is finally getting into gear in Calderdale, with last year seeing the highest number completed since before the Covid pandemic, say senior councillors.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said in the last 12 months more than 500 new homes had been completed, the highest since 2019.

He was responding to a question from a member of the public worried about rising rents and housing supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bolt Works at Cow Green, Halifax. Picture: Mark Bickerdike.

Holly Morse said Calderdale had much to offer including its heritage and some stunning natural beauty.

But, she said: “Families are struggling to stay in the area.

“How are we addressing the growing costs of rents and housing shortages, while making sure we are building sustainable, liveable places, not just housing, for the next generation?” she said.

Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said there was encouraging news about housing delivery and of the more than 500 homes built last year, 72 per cent were on “brownfield” sites using existing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Scott Patient. Photo: Jim Fitton

A new placemaking and design guide had been adopted by the council to address creation of “sustainable and liveable” places, he said.

Coun Patient said the council’s housing team continued to work with both private and social housing providers to look at how a range of affordable options could be developed.

There were recent successes, including two in Halifax – the Beech Hill development had seen 106 affordable homes built, while 126 apartments had been built at the Bolt Works at Cow Green, the latter developed with Placefirst.

“Those are our first built-to-rent and are for people who want to rent a home,” said Coun Patient, “lots more too in the pipeline.”

Calderdale has long underperformed in housebuilding, key performance indicator data has shown.

An aim of Calderdale’s Local Plan, approved two years ago, is to ensure the authority has a five year supply of housing land identified on which new homes might be built.