Delivering new homes is finally getting into gear in Calderdale, say senior councillors
Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said in the last 12 months more than 500 new homes had been completed, the highest since 2019.
He was responding to a question from a member of the public worried about rising rents and housing supply.
Holly Morse said Calderdale had much to offer including its heritage and some stunning natural beauty.
But, she said: “Families are struggling to stay in the area.
“How are we addressing the growing costs of rents and housing shortages, while making sure we are building sustainable, liveable places, not just housing, for the next generation?” she said.
Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said there was encouraging news about housing delivery and of the more than 500 homes built last year, 72 per cent were on “brownfield” sites using existing services.
A new placemaking and design guide had been adopted by the council to address creation of “sustainable and liveable” places, he said.
Coun Patient said the council’s housing team continued to work with both private and social housing providers to look at how a range of affordable options could be developed.
There were recent successes, including two in Halifax – the Beech Hill development had seen 106 affordable homes built, while 126 apartments had been built at the Bolt Works at Cow Green, the latter developed with Placefirst.
“Those are our first built-to-rent and are for people who want to rent a home,” said Coun Patient, “lots more too in the pipeline.”