Detached home plans rejected in Calderdale village following highway concerns

By John Greenwood
Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Highway concerns led planning councillors to refuse permission for plans for a detached home at a Calderdale village.

Mr Jon Pearson was seeking outline permission to build the new home at Dyson Lane, Ripponden.

placeholder image
Read More
Piece Hall gigs: Rag’n’Bone Man to return to Halifax as town venue announces fir...

Calderdale Council Planning Committee supported planning officers’ recommendation to refuse permission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Halifax Town Hallplaceholder image
Halifax Town Hall

Members heard the applicant had proposed possible solutions to the concerns, including a passing place using some of their own land.

Ward councillors Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) and Leah Webster (Lab, Ryburn) both wrote in support of the application.

Coun Webster said: “Given that Dyson Lane is a restricted road, to provide access only to the limited amount of dwellings located directly off it, its usage should already be minimal and this application proposing one dwelling should have little impact on that.”

“The plan by the applicants to widen a portion of the road using their own land and create an extra passing place for both vehicles and pedestrians, seems a positive improvement.”

Ripponden Parish Council also said the application should be approved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But despite tweaks to the plans highways officers said their concerns, including over the access, remained.

“The road does not have a pedestrian footway making access to the proposed dwelling difficult and dangerous,” they said.

Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice