Detached home plans rejected in Calderdale village following highway concerns

Highway concerns led planning councillors to refuse permission for plans for a detached home at a Calderdale village.

Mr Jon Pearson was seeking outline permission to build the new home at Dyson Lane, Ripponden.

Calderdale Council Planning Committee supported planning officers’ recommendation to refuse permission.

Halifax Town Hall

Members heard the applicant had proposed possible solutions to the concerns, including a passing place using some of their own land.

Ward councillors Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) and Leah Webster (Lab, Ryburn) both wrote in support of the application.

Coun Webster said: “Given that Dyson Lane is a restricted road, to provide access only to the limited amount of dwellings located directly off it, its usage should already be minimal and this application proposing one dwelling should have little impact on that.”

“The plan by the applicants to widen a portion of the road using their own land and create an extra passing place for both vehicles and pedestrians, seems a positive improvement.”

Ripponden Parish Council also said the application should be approved.

But despite tweaks to the plans highways officers said their concerns, including over the access, remained.

“The road does not have a pedestrian footway making access to the proposed dwelling difficult and dangerous,” they said.