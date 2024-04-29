Feel 'on top of the world' in energy efficient home above Hebden Bridge

The family friendly farmhouse sits within around two acres of grounds, and blends both character and modern features with robust eco credentials.

At the heart of the home is the traditional, updated kitchen diner, fitted with bespoke units, and a cosy Aga.

Off the kitchen is a multi-use room, formerly the old dairy, with two Velux windows, that could be anything from a games room, to office or snug.

From the kitchen is the double-aspect sitting room, with a large multi-fuel stove, and windows displaying a wonderful vista.

The sizeable dining room also has far-reaching views.

A Birch ply staircase rises to the first floor, where one of the bedrooms forms part of a self-contained unit or studio flat that's ideal as guest accommodation.

A side door leads out to a mezzanine space above the barn, again providing fabulous space to relax.

There are two bathrooms, including a family bathroom with both bath and shower unit. A second shower room is within the self-contained space.

With contemporary interior design, the property retains elements of its traditional farmhouse roots, and its current owners were bold in their choice of off grid energy home.

With a bank of solar panels, the property has water from a spring, and a recently installed waste water treatment system.

The central heating is provided by the oil fired Aga and boiler, with full insulation in floor, walls and ceiling.

Surrounded by nature, the property is a walkers' and cyclists' dream.

This home in Higher Heath, Colden, HX7 7BA is priced at £650,000, with Anthony J Turner, Hebden Bridge, tel. 01422 846770.

