Final three five-bedroom homes released for sale at Norwood Green development
The remaining homes on Howard Court, located just off Station Road, are all five-bedroom properties, with two priced at £725,000 and a larger end corner plot priced at £800,000.
Howard Court comprises eight premium new-build homes and is being marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates.
Of the five bedrooms, two are en-suite bedrooms which both feature walk-in wardrobes.
The homes also have features such as a double garage, manageable gardens and far-reaching views.
Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “The final homes at Howard Court offer a rare chance for buyers to own a spacious, high-quality property in one of Yorkshire’s most picturesque villages.
“The development has proven extremely popular with buyers in the locality, and we anticipate strong demand for these last remaining homes.
“Any interested buyers should contact our sales team today to find out more about moving to this exclusive development.”
