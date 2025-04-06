Final three homes have been released at Calderdale development with views over Ringstone Edge Reservoir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final three homes on a rural Calderdale development have been released.

The last four/five-bedroom new build detached properties at Saxon Rise near Barkisland have been released for sale, ranging in price from £825,000 to £900,000.

The homes are being marketed by West Yorkshire estate agency Charnock Bates.

Homes at Saxon Rise have views across Ringstone Edge Reservoir and the valley. Picture: Mark Rowbottom

The development comprises a total of five two-storey homes, providing 3,500 sq ft of accommodation.

Designed for modern family living, each home has extensive views across Ringstone Edge Reservoir and the surrounding countryside.

Upstairs, the properties have four large double bedrooms, with the principal bedroom benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and either a walk-in wardrobe or a dressing area.

The remaining three bedrooms each come with their own en-suite shower rooms for added comfort and privacy.

Saxon Rise's homes feature large open plan kitchens. Picture: Mark Rowbottom

The ground floor layout is adaptable to suit modern needs. This includes space for either a fifth bedroom or study providing a pleasant work environment for homeworkers.

The centrepiece of each of the homes is a large open plan sitting and dining high specification kitchen, whilst a separate lounge provides a good-sized area ideal for relaxing and entertaining.

Additional ground-floor features include a utility room, WC, underfloor heating and plant room.

The homes also benefit from CCTV and alarm systems for added security. Externally, the homes have generous paved parking areas that can accommodate four cars.

The remaining homes at Saxon Rise have paved terrace areas. Picture: Mark Rowbottom

Charnock Bates land and new homes manager, Gary Roberts, said: “Saxon Rise is an exceptional new homes development, providing residents with luxury rural living in thoughtfully designed properties.

“The homes are ideal for families or those looking for more space with increased flexibility in a peaceful setting, while still enjoying easy access to Leeds and Manchester via the nearby M62.

“The remaining homes at Saxon Rise are all available to view so we would encourage any prospective buyers to get in touch to make an appointment to visit the development.

“People can then experience at first hand the excellent location, beautiful views across the reservoir and valley combined with the outstanding design and high specification of the properties themselves.”

To book a viewing of the homes at Saxon Rise, contact Gary Roberts on 07818 573754 or [email protected]