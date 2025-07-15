For sale at £1.6m - listed farmhouse with converted barn, stables, and 15 acres

There's the option to use the facilities for private or commercial equestrian use, as in an independent livery business: the stables are split across two yards, with anti-weave sliding doors ​and automatic waterers​. and the indoor arena has a viewing area, a kitchen and a w.c..

The land includes paddocks, with water supplied to most, and there's an additional outdoor arena with a sand and rubber surface.

The secure gated driveway opens to a cobbled courtyard and beautifully maintained grounds. An infrared sauna, sunken resistance swim pool, raised beds, and Victorian-style greenhouse are all within the gardens.​.

With six spacious bedrooms, the Grade ll-listed farmhouse is set over two floors, and includes an entrance porch leading to the hallway, a cloakroom and utility.

There's a breakfast room with bespoke cabinetry, that features a gas AGA, the country-style kitchen has Corian worktops with integrated Miele appliances, then there's a formal dining room, the lounge, a sitting room and a study.

The main bedroom has its own en suite facility, along with a house bathroom and an additional shower room.

With rich character, the property features exposed oak beams, stone walls, original fireplaces, and banks of mullioned windows that reveal exceptional valley views.

Within the barn, that was converted around 10 years ago, is a fully self-contained three-bedroom apartment comprising a dining kitchen with gloss units and integrated appliances, a utility, a sitting room with log-burning stove, and a luxury bathroom. There is underfloor heating and exposed beams throughout.

As the ground floor of the barn remains undeveloped, there is further scope for additional accommodation, a home office or the possibility of generating income through the property, subject to planning requirements.

​Further buildings include double and single garages, tack rooms ​and storage barns​

Tucked away in its quiet rural setting, the property is just a ​short drive to Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, and the market town of Hebden Bridge.

Excellent transport links include regular trains to Leeds and Manchester.

The property has immediate access to local bridleways, footpaths, and the spectacular countryside — ideal for walking, cycling, and riding.

Wood Top Farm, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge, HX7 5TX​ is for sale at £1,600,000, with Anthony J Turner, Hebden Bridge, tel. 01422 846770.

1 . Wood Top Farm, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge, HX7 5TX​ Anthony J Turner, Hebden Bridge The farmhouse dates back to 1657, and features oak beams, mullion windows, stone walls and original fireplaces, all of which contribute to its great character. Photo: Wood Top Farm, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge, HX7 5TX​ Anthony J Turner, Hebden Bridge Photo Sales

2 . Wood Top Farm, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge, HX7 5TX​ Outside the farmhouse are carefully maintained grounds and gardens with an infrared sauna, a sunken resistance swim pool, raised beds, and a Victorian-style greenhouse. Photo: Anthony J Turner, Hebden Bridge Photo Sales

3 . Wood Top Farm, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge, HX7 5TX A beamed reception room with wood panelling to one wall. Photo: Anthony J Turner, Hebden Bridge Photo Sales