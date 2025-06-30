Idyllic hillside home has en suite with outdoor hot tub under the trees

A private track leads up to peaceful Ellis Bottom Farm, which despite its private location surrounded by flora and fauna, is close to Ripponden.

There's a stream that adds to the idyll, while a public footpath bordering the land leads out into surrounding countryside.

​An ​open expanse of​ level grassland​ is ideal for recreation​ or entertaining.

A​ttached to a carport with electricity is a large, versatile shed with power​, and a stone outbuilding with self-contained storage has been in use as a workshop, gym, and greenhouse.

A​nother dry storage area runs the full length of the house​.

Thee's more on offer outside, with an electric hot tub​ beneath the trees that seats five to eight people,​ and a walled gazebo with an open front.

A welcoming entrance​ porch leads in to the home, with a fitted-out utility and a cleverly converted cloakroom that was once a coal chute, with a sloped windowsill, and Roca bowl sink within wooden cabinetry.

​The colourful kitchen with pink units, contrasting worktops, and a Belfast sink below a garden-facing window, has several appliances, and a stone hearth that houses a Rayburn range (not connected). There's a walk-in pantry and glass-panelled doors to the orangery.

​Ideal for homeworkers is a study with bespoke cabinetry, and a large wooden desk.

Then there’s the lounge with wood-burner within a stone surround, corner shelving, and a picture window.

From a hallway is the orangery,​ that has a stone from the historic Lancashire ​and Yorkshire Railway built into ​it as a nod to the area’s heritage.

This stunning room has triple-aspect windows, skylights, and wooden floorboards, with French doors to a decked terrace with woodland and river views.

Underfloor heating runs throughout the orangery, lounge, and study.

​From a first floor landing with storage are all four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A fabulous en suite​ main bedroom overlooking woodland and stream has built-in wardrobes, and a stone fireplace, while its en suite with heated stone-tiled floor has a double shower, with washbasin and w.c. set into cabinetry, and a glazed door leading out to decking and the hot tub.

A​ second fairytale ​double room looking out over ferns, foxgloves, and woodland​, includes a built-in wardrobe​, while a third, dual-aspect ​bedroom, again with fantastic views, features built-in shelving.

The calm, contemporary​ bathroom has a white suite, and finally, the fourth bedroom overlooks the river, with sounds of the stream below. ​A door ​exposes a staircase up to a beamed attic hideaway with built-in storage.

Ripponden ​has a thriving village community with independent shops​, a Co-op​, cafés, restaurants, and pubs​, plus tennis courts, a bowling green, playing fields, and two children’s playgrounds.

​It is well connected by bus routes, ​with Sowerby Bridge station​ nearby, and access to the M62 for regional travel.

Ellis Bottom Farm, Mill Fold Way Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 4HS​, is for sale with Charnock Bates, Halifax, with offers invited over £695,000.

Call 01422 380100 for details.

