Inside this magnificent £1.3m home, within its own green oasis

With privacy assured, along with peace and quiet, the property includes cottages that could be developed, and a home office or therapy room with its own access.

The plot covers 7.5 acres of land, with a gated, double-ended driveway ​that has electric gates at both ends​.

​Moving inside, a formal sitting room with multi-fuel stove​ has views over the gardens​, and beyond that, a second reception area opens into two distinct spaces, divided by a cent​ral fireplace​: one ​of these areas is currently used as a lounge, ​and the other as a games room.

​Blue shaker style units feature in the large family kitchen ​with diner​, along with a matching Aga, integrated Bosch appliances and a stone floor.

​There's a walk-in pantry and ​a utility room, plus a separate laundry and​ a w.c. off the m​ain hallway.

Head upstairs via one of two staircases ​to find two bedroom wings​, one of which has two double bedrooms ​that shar​e a shower room.

The other features a luxurious principal suite with​ a walk-in dressing room and en​ suite​ facility.

There​ are two ​more double bedrooms​, one with an en​ suite​, and ​a deluxe family bathroom with a​ striking stainless steel bath​ tub.

​A detached stone garage is fully alarmed and​ has flexible space.

L​ovely gardens with stretches of lawn display wild garden corners, ​and a patio with hot tub​. A natural pond ​lies tucked among the planting.

​A bit further on is ​seven acres of private woodland and riverside land ​to roam around, picnic on or simply relax while soaking up the scenery and listening to the sounds of nature.

Three ​derelict stone cottages within the grounds​ have plenty of potential, subject to ​necessary planning consents​.

A planning application existed in 1984 for detached dwellings​ and access has been improved since then​.

​While permission isn’t guaranteed, the opportunity is there​ to pursue.

Security and smart features are in place, with CCTV, alarm systems and a Sonos sound system throughout.

Brook Grains, Ripponden, is for sale at £1,300,000 with eXp UK Tara Stone, tel. 01422 730084.

1 . Brook Grains, Ripponden, West Yorkshire An overview of the property within its peaceful woodland setting. Photo: eXp UK North West Photo Sales

2 . Brook Grains, Ripponden, West Yorkshire The large kitchen with diner has an Aga stove, a stone floor, and integrated Bosch appliances. Photo: eXp UK North West Photo Sales

3 . Brook Grains, Ripponden, West Yorkshire A stunning reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: eXp UK North West Photo Sales

4 . Brook Grains, Ripponden, West Yorkshire Another relaxing space, with doors out to the garden. Photo: eXp UK North West Photo Sales