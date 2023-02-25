For sale: Take a peek inside this Elland property with swimming pool and an annexe

A fabulous indoor swimming pool is the main highlight of this stunning home that is for sale in Elland.

The Victoria Road property is detached with four bedrooms and an annexe, has private gardens, yet is within easy walking distance of schools, shops, eateries and more, with the motorway network within easy striking distance.

Its versatile one-bedroom annexe has a modern kitchen, a living room or bedroom, a study and a shower room.

With integrated lighting, the swimming pool with conservatory is a luxurious feature with windows at both ends, and two changing rooms, each with a w.c., shower cubicle and wash basin. There are easy access steps to the pool and an electric pool cover.

Bright and spacious rooms from the entrance hall include a comfortable living room, a sitting room with gas fire feature, and a dining room. There's a study, with access to the pool, and a ground floor w.c..

A well equipped dining kitchen with door leading outside has fitted units with integrated appliances that include an electric oven and microwave, and a dishwasher.

First floor bedrooms include a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room with built-in wardrobes. The en suite has twin wash basins and a heated towel rail.

One other bedroom has fitted wardrobes, and one single room has fitted cupboards.

There's a fully tiled family shower room and a separate w.c..A private driveway provides parking for multiple cars, with a double garage.

The lawned rear garden with established plants and shrubs has a patio seating area which is ideal for entertaining.

This home in Victoria Road, Elland, is with Peter David Properties, Brighouse, who invite offers over £795,000.

Call 01484 719191 for more details.

