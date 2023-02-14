Look at the stunning rooms within this property - in a prime location

This grand home has a prominent position in the village of Skircoat Green.

The five bedroom property with wrap-around gardens has three reception rooms, with the potential to convert cellar and attic rooms to further living space, subject to planning approval.

The front timber and stained glass door is impressive, as is the spacious entrance hall.

A sunny morning room with a large bay window has a gas, coal effect fire with wooden surround and tiled mantle, while the main lounge has mullion sash windows and a decorative ceiling rose.

An open coal fire within a marble fireplace is a focal point in the dining room, which is large enough for entertaining and leads to the garden room.

Summer entertaining can extend in to the lawned and private gardens with patio areas, that have the added provision of an outdoor w.c. with wash basin in a small outbuilding.

Solid wood units are fitted in the kitchen, with granite worktops and a ceramic butler sink. There's a gas AGA, and comfy seating on the deep tiled sills of mullion windows. A rear porch leads outside, and there's a separate w.c..

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a landing lit by a stained glass skylight. A fifth bedroom is currently used as a study, with stairs to the attic.

The house bathroom has solid wood flooring and a free standing bath.

One bedroom has a feature fireplace, while another has a lovely bay window.

The driveway is accessed through electric gates, and provides parking, with two double garages.

Somerley, Rawson Avenue, Halifax, is for sale at £895,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax.

Call 01422 380100 for more details.

