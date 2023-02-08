See inside this 'rustic meets modern' farmhouse conversion north of Halifax

A converted farmhouse with open plan living, four uniquely-styled bedrooms and two modern bathrooms is for sale within a private development near Halifax.

The high spec property has retained its rustic elements, with wooden beams and open brickwork, while modern comforts include under floor heating to the ground and first floor.

From the hallway with tiled floor is a spacious dining area that leads in to the cosy living room with wood burning stove, and windows with stunning views.

This is open plan to the country-style kitchen that has hand-built, shaker-style units with granite worktops and splashbacks, a range cooker with brick extractor hood, some integrated appliances and a window with stone mullions, showing miles of open country.

A door from a utility area leads outside to the garden, while a utility room with w.c. has space for appliances.

An unusual first floor landing doubles as an office, showered by natural light from a large window.

Three double bedrooms are at this level, one having an en suite with a large, walk-in shower, and wash basin with vanity unit.

A spiral staircase rises to a main suite above, with bedroom, bathroom and landing or dressing area, the latter with exposed beams and a vaulted ceiling, with a Velux roof window.

The bathroom suite includes a bath and quadrant shower cubicle, with wash basin and vanity unit.

Beams feature in the bedroom that has wardrobe space and built-in rails. All bedrooms have views.

A gated gravel driveway with parking leads up to the property, with a side lawn. Behind the house is a terrace and lawn, with fields as a backdrop.

Ned Hill Road, Causeway Foot, Halifax, is for sale at £465,000, with Reloc8 estate agents, Hipperholme, tel. 01422 756001.

