Look at the space inside this luxury family home that's hit the market

A bright hallway with cloakroom off has engineered white Ash flooring, that extends over most of the ground floor and is ideal for families with pets

Natural light floods the open plan arrangement through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to two sides, that open directly to a patio and the garden.

Within the luxury kitchen is a full set of sleek blue units with integrated NEFF and Smeg appliances that include two eye-level ovens, a dishwasher, larder fridge, and freezer. A central island incorporates an induction hob, Smeg oven, and extractor.

A reception room of flexible use is currently used as a lounge, then there's a spacious office, and a utility room.

Above on the first floor are five good size bedrooms, all with open views, and two with their own dressing rooms along with modern, en suite shower rooms.

The landing has a balcony with exceptional views, while two further bedrooms share a 'Jack and Jill' shower room, and another double has use of a luxury family bathroom with free standing bath and separate shower.

A fully boarded and carpeted loft, accessed via a ladder from the Jack and Jill en suite shower room, provides excellent extra space that can be used to suit individual requirements.

A block-paved drive and parking area leads to the integral garage at the front of the home.

Within the landscaped rear garden is a large stone flagged patio, a level lawn, and attractive borders, creating a great outdoor facility for families, or lovely space for sharing time with friends in the warmer months of the year.

The integral double garage with windows and electric roller door has an internal door to the utility room, and carries the potential to convert to another reception room, cinema room or similar.

Orchard House,Moorbottom Lane, Greetland, Halifax, West Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £885,000, with EweMove, covering Yorkshire.

The front aspect of the five-bedroom home for sale at £885,000.

The modern kitchen with integrated appliances has an island with breakfast bar.

A bright seating area of flexible use.