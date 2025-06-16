Step inside this very stylish period home for sale in Skircoat Green

The six-bedroom end property in sought-after Skircoat Green has an entrance hall with staircase and wrought iron balustrade, leading in to a stylish home combining elegant period features with modern comforts.

High ceilings, deep skirting boards, intricate cornicing, decorative architraves, and sash windows feature throughout.

Two bright and spacious reception rooms with shuttered floor-to-ceiling windows have garden views, with one having French doors to outside.

This room’s mid-century Danish built-in teak units are coupled with a coal-effect 'floating' gas fire within a striking fireplace with polished fossil limestone hearth and backplate, while the other, again with shuttered windows, has a retro-style, wall mounted gas fire.

A stunning dining kitchen with large picture window overlooks the garden, and has fitted units with some integrated appliances, while a utility room and cloakroom with w.c. complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, ​from a landing with an arched window, the south-facing ma​in bedroom ​with sash windows overlooks the garden and features a walk-in dressing room.

Three further bedrooms and a family bathroom​ with both bath and shower ​on the first floor provide ​excellent facilities. ​

One room has built-in furniture, and another is used currently as a home office.

The second floor h​as three large attic rooms ​with Velux windows and great potential ​as additional bedrooms, offices or studios.

Extensive cellar​s with storage have scope for conversion​ to a gym, cinema room or wine cellar.

​Expansive​ lawns ​have mature filled borders ​and shady trees, and​ there's a private courtyard with rear access.

​Within ​easy walking distance of ​renowned primary and high schools, parks, Halifax town centre​ amenities, and Calderdale Royal Hospital​, this property is a calm oasis close to a great range of facilities.

​There is plenty of private parking, and a garage with power and light.

A new house boiler was installed in 2024.

​The rear garden and courtyard is private and block-paved with stone walls, shrubs, and double gates to a shared no-through lane.​

​This home in Whinney Field, ​Skircoat Green, Halifax​, is for sale at £650,000, with Edkins and Holmes Ltd, Halifax, tel. 01422 310044.

Whinney Field, ​Skircoat Green, Halifax​ A view of the lovely large gardens.

Whinney Field, ​Skircoat Green, Halifax​ The stylish dining kitchen with fitted units has a picture window overlooking the garden.

Whinney Field, ​Skircoat Green, Halifax​ A view of the garden from the kitchen.

Whinney Field, ​Skircoat Green, Halifax​ Stylish units within the dining kitchen.