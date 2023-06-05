Idyllic home with over an acre and country views for sale at £1m

A stunning family home that has not been on the market since the 1970s is now for sale within a pretty village near Sowerby Bridge.

The Soyland property has impressive gardens of over an acre that include a pitch and putt course.

Set over three floors, the interior includes an entrance porch, hallway, lounge, breakfast kitchen, utility, dining room, sun room and integral garage at ground level.

From the first floor landing are seven bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the second floor has a home office and storage space.

An arched timber-panelled door leads in to the hallway with its solid wood staircase and built-in cupboards.

The open plan lounge has exposed beams, arched shelving and an open fire with a marble hearth.

In the kitchen are fitted units, with an electric Rangemaster and six-ring hob. There's a separate utility, and beyond that a shower room.

The four-car garage can be accessed from the house or by external electric doors.

Double doors link the kitchen to the bay-windowed dining room, which opens to the sun room with patio doors to outside.

A main, beamed bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes and washbasin with vanity unit has country views.

In one bathroom is a corner spa bath with shower, and a vanity unit with ‘his and hers’ washbasins.

Six further double bedrooms all have pleasant views, and a second bathroom’s suite includes a folding-door shower cubicle, and a timber-panelled bath.

An enclosed staircase leads up to the home office, and further storage.

Lawned gardens include the pitch and putt course, a paved terrace, a summer house and woodland, with shrubs and flowerbeds.

The private driveway with turning circle provides ample parking.

Shaw Well, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, has a £1,000,000 price tag, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

1 . Shaw Well, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax The 1.3 acre plot includes a pitch and putt golf course. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Shaw Well, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax A versatile sun room. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

3 . Shaw Well, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax The fitted kitchen with breakfast bar. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

4 . Shaw Well, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax The beamed and spacious lounge has a feature fireplace. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales