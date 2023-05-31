Inside stunning home on market for first time in almost a century

​A unique home, that was once the village store in the heart of Luddenden, is on the market after almost a century in the same family.

The current owners' great grandparents opened the general store in the early 1900's​ and it is now a home of character and timeless charm.​

With its bright interior, and a lovely setting with private drive, large gardens and ample parking, the four-bedroom terraced property has plenty of appeal.

A hallway with tiled flooring fills with natural light from an arched window above.

​Stairs from the hall lead up to a quirky gallery landing with tiled floor and a feature fireplace​.

​An original half-glazed stained glass door leads to the lounge, with an inglenook fireplace and a gas, coal-effect, cast iron stove set on a Yorkshire stone hearth.

A​ further​ sitting room currently used as workspace has ​dual aspect windows, and a coal​-​effect gas fireplace with wooden surround. ​

​To the side is a​ glazed porch w​ith an exterior door.​

​From the main hall, another staircase with​ timber spindle balustrade​ takes you to ​the lower ground floor​, and the​ ​beamed ​dining room​ and ​snug​.

There is ​original Yorkshire stone flooring and a double-sided ​stone ​fireplace​ with cast iron stove as a central feature.

​Further to this is a utility room.

The beamed​ kitchen diner​ with Inglenook fireplace and cast iron stove has​ handmade bespoke units and granite worktops, ​with slate flooring and a central island​.

There’s ​a range cooker and ​i​ntegrated appliances ​include ​a ​fridge freezer, microwave and dishwasher.

French doors from the kitchen​ open ​to a decked balcony w​ith stunning views.

The split-level first floor landing​ leads to bedrooms, the main one with a walk-in wardrobe and ​stylish ​en​ ​suite​ that includes ​a corner shower​.​

​Another bedroom has​ a decorative fireplace and an en suite shower room, while ​the remaining rooms display exposed beams and leafy views.

​In the tiled house bathroom with underfloor heating is a suite including a large bath with shower.

​Gardens include a raised area of decking, accessible from the kitchen diner, ​and a further paved patio.

An artificial lawn, bordered by the historic dam wall, creates an idyllic scene with the river nearby.

A​n allotment, a greenhouse, and a pond surrounded by plants, trees, and shrubs are further garden features, with a chicken coop and run set apart. There’s also a potting shed, storage shed, and outdoor w.c.

​​The Old Post Office, 73-75 High Street, Luddenden, HX2 6PP is for sale at £495,000 with EweMove Yorkshire, tel. 01422 410 211 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

