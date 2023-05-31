Inside stunning home on market for first time in almost a century
The current owners' great grandparents opened the general store in the early 1900's and it is now a home of character and timeless charm.
With its bright interior, and a lovely setting with private drive, large gardens and ample parking, the four-bedroom terraced property has plenty of appeal.
A hallway with tiled flooring fills with natural light from an arched window above.
Stairs from the hall lead up to a quirky gallery landing with tiled floor and a feature fireplace.
An original half-glazed stained glass door leads to the lounge, with an inglenook fireplace and a gas, coal-effect, cast iron stove set on a Yorkshire stone hearth.
A further sitting room currently used as workspace has dual aspect windows, and a coal-effect gas fireplace with wooden surround.
To the side is a glazed porch with an exterior door.
From the main hall, another staircase with timber spindle balustrade takes you to the lower ground floor, and the beamed dining room and snug.
There is original Yorkshire stone flooring and a double-sided stone fireplace with cast iron stove as a central feature.
Further to this is a utility room.
The beamed kitchen diner with Inglenook fireplace and cast iron stove has handmade bespoke units and granite worktops, with slate flooring and a central island.
There’s a range cooker and integrated appliances include a fridge freezer, microwave and dishwasher.
French doors from the kitchen open to a decked balcony with stunning views.
The split-level first floor landing leads to bedrooms, the main one with a walk-in wardrobe and stylish en suite that includes a corner shower.
Another bedroom has a decorative fireplace and an en suite shower room, while the remaining rooms display exposed beams and leafy views.
In the tiled house bathroom with underfloor heating is a suite including a large bath with shower.
Gardens include a raised area of decking, accessible from the kitchen diner, and a further paved patio.
An artificial lawn, bordered by the historic dam wall, creates an idyllic scene with the river nearby.
An allotment, a greenhouse, and a pond surrounded by plants, trees, and shrubs are further garden features, with a chicken coop and run set apart. There’s also a potting shed, storage shed, and outdoor w.c.
The Old Post Office, 73-75 High Street, Luddenden, HX2 6PP is for sale at £495,000 with EweMove Yorkshire, tel. 01422 410 211 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
